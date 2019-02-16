Yemen: Responding to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis

By UN HUMANITARIAN

The crisis in Yemen continues to worsen, exacting a devastating toll on civilians and forcing 24 million people to need aid to survive. As the economy declines and food prices continue to soar, more than 20 million people are food insecure. In its latest Humanitarian Needs Overview, the UN is calling for US$4 billion to help 15 million Yemenis this year, making this the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The malnourished: Fawaz

Fawaz, 18 months old, is severely acutely malnourished. His 21-year-old mother, Ruqaya, her husband and their four children fled Al Hudaydah in June, when fighting intensified near their home. “One day, there was an explosion right next to our home. I took my children and fled here. We first stayed with some people who then kicked us out. We then moved to a school.”

Fawaz was still suffering from acute watery diarrhoea and could barely hold the therapeutic milk he was being given. He had already been in the hospital for a month.

Fawaz’s mother, Ruqaya, was at his bedside day and night. “My son is dizzy most of the time,” said Ruqaya. “This morning the nurses tried to draw his blood, but they couldn’t even find his vein. They put in the needle so many times… It was so painful.” Unlike most children, Fawaz did not respond well to the two types of therapeutic milk normally used to treat such children. After weeks of unsuccessful treatment and several blood transfusions, doctors switched to hypoallergenic milk, which is more expensive and had to be provided by Fawaz’s family.

Without this milk, Fawaz would not have recovered.

The displaced: Quaid Mohammed

At a settlement for the displaced in Lahj, Quaid Mohammed shares a makeshift shelter with his children and grandchildren after fleeing their home due to fighting.

Scale-up of aid efforts

Aid agencies are scaling up their efforts, despite massive access restrictions. Currently, more than 200 humanitarian agencies are operating across all of Yemen’s 333 districts. This year, the World Food Programme plans to increase its food assistance to 12 million Yemenis every month. Here food supplies are loaded onto cargo trucks in the port of Aden. Humanitarian agencies are supporting 60 per cent of the country’s functional health facilities, as conflict continues to cripple the health sector.

Joining the workforce: Entisab Abdulwasa

Entisab Abdulwasa, a mother of two, supports her family through a work creation project funded by the World Bank and UN Development Programme. Her job entails sprucing up and repainting public parks. Her husband lost his job when fighting hit their hometown of Taizz. They once had a stable, happy family life, said Entisab, but the war put an end to that. “When the war started, our conditions got difficult. The rent on our home went up and we weren’t even able to afford food or other basics. I was heartbroken when my daughter asked me, with eyes full of tears, for a schoolbag and we couldn’t buy her one.”

Protecting the injured

Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured in Yemen since 2015. Here, a young boy practices balancing through exercise at a rehabilitation centre in the capital, Sana'a. He was recently given a prosthesis by the NGO Humanity & Inclusion. To prevent further injury by unexploded ordinance, the UN Development Programme is funding a project to remove unexploded remnants of war.

Clean water: a lifeline

Some 17.8 million people in Yemen require access to clean water, sanitation or hygiene. These poor conditions led to a cholera outbreak in 2017, which went on to infect an unprecedented 1.3 million people. A massive vaccination campaign was triggered, reaching more than 300,000 people, made possible only by a four-day pause in fighting. Above, a girl holds up her vaccination card in Hudaydah Governorate. UNICEF, the World Bank and other agencies are rehabilitating water and sewage systems throughout the country. The Government is also being supported by UNICEF and the World Bank to monitor 40 drinking-water stations in Sana'a.

Getting girls in school

Mass displacement, a crippled economy and non-payment of teacher salaries in 10,000 schools has put education in jeopardy for 3.7 million children in Yemen. Girls in conflict situations are twice as likely as boys to be pulled out of school, putting them at risk of a host of protection concerns. Here, internally displaced schoolgirls are in session at the Al Ghaqi school in Aden.

Cloud-based registration

A man in Aden signs up for SCOPE, the World Food Programme’s cloud-based registration system that digitally monitors who is receiving what aid and where.

Impact of aid

In 2018, aid agencies helped provide 3.6 million children with nutrition services, including treatment for more than 800,000 acutely malnourished children. Here, 1-year-old Dooa is being medically screened in a UNICEF therapeutic feeding centre in Hudaydah. She is acutely malnourished and has pneumonia. After a month of treatment, she has made a dramatic recovery – as seen in the picture below with her parents, Hussein and Zahra.



Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Close to four years after brutal conflict began, almost 80 per cent of the population needs assistance, including food, clean water, shelter and protection. The UN and partners are requesting US$4 billion through the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan to meet the urgent needs of 15 million people.

