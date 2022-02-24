Yemen: responding to the emergency

After seven years of war, the people of Yemen are desperate. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or injured, millions of children, women and men have been forced to leave their towns and villages, food is in short supply and water-borne diseases are spreading rapidly.

The situation is particularly critical in the governorate of Marib, which is on the border of three active front lines. There are currently more than 2 million displaced people in the region, who have suddenly lost their homes and resources.

SOLIDARITÉS INTERNATIONAL is one of the few NGOs currently present in the area. With the support of the European Union, it is working to cover the basic needs of the most deprived people, providing them with emergency shelter, drinking water, latrines, food parcels and/or cash to buy food, as well as hygiene and emergency kits.