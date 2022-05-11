Yemen: Research Terms of Reference - Joint Rapid Assessment of Markets (JRAM) YEM1801b (March 2022, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1. Background

Markets are a principle means by which individuals derive income and acquire commodities, but like all socio-economic systems, they are vulnerable to disruption by crises, which can alter demand, supply, access and pricing. It follows that understanding local markets is essential to humanitarian response. In Yemen, humanitarian organisations work together under the umbrella of the Cash and Markets Working Group (CMWG) to understand markets and the accessibility of goods to the population via the marketplace. In addition, there are ongoing assessments in Yemen that collect price data (World Food Program’s Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping, Food Agriculture Organisation’s Market Information and Early Warning System, and REACH’s Joint Market Montioring Initative). These humanitarian efforts form an integral part of cash-based interventions, through price monitoring of key commodities and the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket.

The humanitarian price monitoring systems demonstrate the differences between markets within districts, governorates or regions in terms of prices. Nevertheless, REACH identified that there is limited available data and analysis related to the functionality of market systems outside of price monitoring. There are limited tools available to quickly map a market’s ability to absorb a shock and continue to provide food security in response to a crisis. Besides, price monitoring assessments may be halted in an area due to increased conflict or a natural hazard.

At the same time, Yemen’s markets require such preparedness: individual markets in Yemen are uniquely impacted by their location within conflict lines, demand pressures and local regulations and constraints. As conflict lines shift, populations move and supply chains are disrupted, subjecting individual market systems to change. For instance, in Marib, Al Bayda, and Shabwah governorates, fighting between conflicting parties’ pressures may affect markets in these areas. The ongoing economic crisis can cause macro-economic shocks to market places, specifically in the South where currency depreciates rapidly and populations protests. Besides, individual markets may be impacted by natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

A ready-available market assessment tool will help humanitarian actors to understand the impact of these potential or new crises in the future on the market’s ability to provide livelihood and food security to the population, and ultimately help inform a humanitarian response or a reassessment of the appropriateness of the current response.

2.2. Intended impact

The proposed JRAM would respond to the gap in information and research capacity regarding market systems. It will assist humanitarian organisations to understand the functionality and accessibility of a market area, in evidence-based planning of Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) responses in places where the operating context has changed or is new to an implementing organisation. A key characteristic of the JRAM is the rapid and joint implementation, which offers the CMWG a method to quickly respond to a change in the humanitarian context and to understand the impact of a crisis, within budget, time and capacity constraints. The data collected will support a harmonized and comparable assessment of markets and can provide the basis for deeper market and supply chain analysis and cash feasibility studies. In this way, the intended outcome is to provide populations with timely and appropriate responses.