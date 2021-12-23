Yemen – Reduced food assistance due to funding shortages (DG ECHO, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2021)

On 22 December, WFP warned that they are running out of resources to provide food assistance to its 13 million beneficiaries in Yemen. If no funding is mobilised soon, 8 million individuals will receive reduced food rations from January 2022 and further reductions will be unavoidable.

The reductions come at a time when food insecurity is rapidly increasing. The underlying drivers of food insecurity are beyond 2018-crisis levels. Currency depreciation has accelerated in 2021 and food prices are spiralling: in areas under control of the Internationally Recognised Government, the prices of basic food products doubled by up to 300% and in areas under control of de facto Authorities, prices increased by 30% in 2021.