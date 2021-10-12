Yemen: Qatar Charity provides a water project to Yemeni displaced

Qatar Charity has handed over a water and environmental sanitation project to the people of Mastaba district in the Yemeni governorate Hajjah, inhabited by many displaced people affected by the repercussions of the ongoing war in Yemen.

The water and environmental sanitation project is one of the quality projects that meet the urgent needs of the district's population, most of whom suffer from extreme poverty, lack of services, and water scarcity.

The aggravation of the humanitarian situation and the scarcity of water, and the difficulty of obtaining it caused the spread of diseases and epidemics in the region, which prompted Qatar Charity to quickly intervene in this region with the Water and Environmental Sanitation Project (WASH) for the displaced and the most vulnerable host communities in the Mastaba District - Hajjah Governorate.

The results of this study, consistent with WASH reports, revealed that Mastaba is among the 45 districts at high risk of famine.

This district was selected in coordination with local authorities and the WASH Cluster at the subnational level to ensure that displaced, newly hosted, and high-risk communities have access to pre-famine areas.

The project was a rescue for them; the implementation targeted its emergency and development service projects in water and environmental sanitation..

Qatar Charity implemented the Water and Environmental Sanitation Project, funded by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), to construct three stone tanks with capacities ranging from 30-45 cubic meters.

As well as restoring the fourth tank of 100 m3, restoring and improving four water sources to protect them from pollution, as well as supplying and installing four solar water pumping systems, the installation of pumping and liquefaction lines, and the establishment of water distribution points in villages to benefit 16,500 beneficiaries from the displaced and the host community.

The project was handed over to the beneficiaries, wells maintenance committees, and local authorities, culminating in a partnership with the branch of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation in Hajjah Governorate.

Qatar Charity, Yemen office, recently signed two partnership agreements with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with a total value of 955,000 US dollars, to implement two projects in the health sector, namely the project to provide emergency health services to people in need, including the displaced and the host community. In the governorates of Hajjah and Hodeidah, priority "2 and 3" and the project to provide emergency health services to the host community and the displaced in the Yemeni governorate of Ibb.