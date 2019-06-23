Yemen: Protection Cluster Update (June 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Even as al-Hudaydah has experienced a relative reduction in violence with the focus on redeployment, the intensity of conflict in Yemen has meanwhile shifted to frontlines in the middle of the country, including al-Dhale’e as well as Taizz. At the same time, escalating regional tensions and related strikes can continue to result in a brutal civilian collateral. Conflict, cholera and risk of famine all increase the protection needs of an already vulnerable population struggling to survive. In this context, ensuring protection of civilians remains paramount, as does addressing the growing protection needs for the conflict-affected and displaced population of Yemen.

Protection of Civilians

Following the signing of the Stockholm Agreement in December 2018, al-Hudaydah Governorate, which accounted for 42% of estimated civilian casualties in 2018, has witnessed a relative decline in civilian casualties and civilian impact incidents for consecutive quarters. As a result, nationwide estimated civilian casualties in the first half of 2019 have declined by almost a quarter, although civilian impact remains high, with an average of more than 75 estimated civilian casualties per week this year, based on data from the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project (CIMP). Thus far in 2019, al-Hudaydah continues to account for the most civilian casualties in the country (24%), followed closely by Taizz (21%), Hajjah (14%), Amanat al Asimah (11%) and Al-Dhale’e (10%). With negotiations ongoing on the western coast, the intensity of conflict has shifted to al-Dhale’e and Taizz in the middle of the country, which are seeing some of their highest casualty rates since the beginning of the conflict, as well as Hajjah where conflict peaked in March. Meanwhile,

Amanat al-Asimah witnessed its bloodiest quarter since the eruption of fighting in December 2017, largely because of two mass casualty incidents on 7 April and 16 May. Because of these two incidents, airstrikes were the main cause of civilian casualties in the last quarter – reversing a trend since mid-2018 where shelling had become the deadliest form of armed violence. In the first half of 2019, there have been 28 mass casualty incidents (10 or more civilian casualties), accounting for 38% of all civilian casualties. Airstrikes have been the cause of 48% of civilian casualties in these incidents.

Internal Displacement

Whereas al-Hudaydah and the west coast caused most new displacement in the second half of 2018, 2019 has seen new waves of displacement from the middle and north of the country. According to IOM’s displacement tracking matrix, a total of 273,924 persons have been newly displaced since the beginning of 2019, including 985 newly displaced households in the first week of June. Hajjah governorate accounts for the majority of new displacement, followed by al-Dhale’e and al-Hudaydah. According to IOM, since the beginning of the year, there have been 19 major spikes in new displacement, or instances of over 500 households displaced in a single day, particularly in the month of April, but also in May and February. According to tracking by the Aden Sub-National Protection Cluster, in the twelve months since June 2018, there has been an increase of some 214,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in southern governorates, with over 50% from al-Hudaydah, 18% from Taizz and 15% from al-Dhale’e.