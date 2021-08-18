Yemen Protection Cluster: Situation Update – Al Jawf Governorate, Sa’ada hub, August 2021

Situation Overview

Al-Jawf is home to thousands of displaced families from Hajjah, Hudaydah, Sa’ada, and recently from Marib governorate. The displacement movement from Marib to Al-Jawf governorate is ongoing following the recent escalation of violence that forced thousands of families to flee.

According to data from OCHA and DTM, since 2015 and the ongoing escalation in Al-Jawf has resulted in 125,000 displaced people. Most of these people were displaced internally within Al-Jawf governorate from Al-Hazm, Al-Khalq, Al Ghayl and Bart Al-Anan districts, as well as from Khabb wa ash Sha'af district where fighting was intense.

The living conditions in the 12 districts of the governorate are very poor affecting the internally displaced and the host community alike. Several displaced families are currently staying in inadequate conditions.

Women and girls in Al-Jawf, are considered amongst the most affected groups in society with multifaceted vulnerabilities. These are exacerbated by the lack of protection services in the governorate, specially of GBV services and economic empowerment activities.

Children continue to be exposed to the risk of injuries due to the presence of landmine and unexploded ordnance in the area.

Lack of documentation also affects children, especially for those in IDPs sites, depriving them of their right of identity and access to education.