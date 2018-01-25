Yemen Protection Cluster Key Advocacy Messages (January 2018)

Peace and human rights belong to all people of Yemen

The international community should create space for the people of Yemen, including women, youth and civil society, to demand peace and human rights, and participate in processes toward those ends.

All parties to the conflict should commit openly (through written declaration or legislation) to respecting international humanitarian law, national laws and the human rights of the displaced and conflict-affected people of Yemen.

The Government of Yemen and de facto authorities should facilitate and fully cooperate with the “group of eminent international and regional experts” in their upcoming examination of abuses since September 2014.

Stakeholder efforts should be made to preserve or create humanitarian corridors, including from conflict and besieged areas within Yemen and air, land and sea crossings out from Yemen.

Everyone bears a responsibility and duty to ensure the protection of civilians in Yemen, including the Government and de facto authorities, as well as community and tribal leaders, heads of households, women and youth

The international community should ensure that protection remains a constant feature on the agenda of the UN Security Council and other political and development forums.

Humanitarian actors must recognize and support the entire range of ‘duty bearers’ across government and society in protection, as well as ensure safety and dignity (‘do no harm’), meaningful access, non-discrimination, accountability and participation in their programs.

All authorities in Yemen (government and de facto) should facilitate and support protection activities needed to monitor, identify and assess the needs of the most vulnerable and facilitate adequate protection responses.

Community, religious and tribal leaders, heads of households, women and youth, should be encouraged to support local protection mechanisms and actively contribute in preventing or changing traditional practices which result in harm, and supporting those that protect.

Protection must be the objective of humanitarian decision-making

In line with the IASC Policy on Centrality of Protection, humanitarian programs must be designed with protection of civilians as the overriding objective; protection and basic needs are inseparable.

In times of crisis, psychosocial support is life-saving and the humanitarian community, including donors, should include it as part of any core, life-saving humanitarian assistance package.

Communities play a critical role in protection. To mitigate further protection consequences, they must be engaged and empowered to identify address protection risks and raise awareness nationwide on, e.g. community safety in conflict and mine risk education.

Children must be protected from the devastating consequences of war

Schools are crucial in the protection of children and must remain open, safe and neutral.

Parties to the conflict must not seize, occupy or target schools.

Parties to the conflict must stop recruiting children, release children in their ranks and honor the commitment made in Yemen’s Action Plan to End and Prevent the Recruitment and Use of Children.

Childhood does not wait. Children affected by the conflict must receive critical child protection services enabling recovery and normalization and humanitarian actors must support communities to actively participate in promoting the safety and protection of vulnerable boys and girls.

Women and girls should be protected from gender-based violence