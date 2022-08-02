Yemen Price Bulletin, July 2022

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) monitors trends in staple food prices in countries vulnerable to food insecurity. For each FEWS NET country and region, the Price Bulletin provides a set of charts showing monthly prices in the current marketing year in selected urban centers and allowing users to compare current trends with both five-year average prices, indicative of seasonal trends, and prices in the previous year.

Wheat flour is the staple food for most households in Yemen;sorghum and rice are most often consumed as a substitute.Households are heavily dependent on imported wheat suppliesreaching the regional trading centers of Sana’a City, Al HudaydahCity, and Aden City—critical markets that supply other urban andrural districts. Aden City, located in a trade deficit zone, is thereference market for the southern region and the largest wholesalemarket with significant storage capacity. Al Hudaydah is animportant assembly, wholesale, and retail market in the mostpopulous region in the country where most households aredependent on markets for staple foods. Sana’a city serves as awholesale and retail market for households in northern and centralYemen, and Sayoun serves as a reference market for the east.Wheat grain and flour prices are susceptible to the exchange rate ofthe Yemeni Rial (YER) and US Dollar (USD). There are currently twoexchange rates split by monetary governance between the Sana’abased authorities (SBA) and the internationally recognized government (IRG). YER currency valuation has fluctuatedin recent years due to foreign intervention in monetary policy, high seasonal demand, increased foreign trade andtrade policy. Purchasing power is a significant food security constraint, as incomes from constraints labor andlivestock, the main income-generating activities for households and poor households, tend to fluctuate. Terms ofTrade serve as proxy indicators for purchasing power by measuring the relative value of these income-generatingactivities (wages and livestock prices) to the cost of purchasing staple foods (staple food prices).