Yemen - Preparedness Plan: Marib (September 2020)

Worst Case scenario: 55,000 HH

Escalation in military operations causing major shifts in Sirwah front. Fighting moves further from Al Jawaf towards Raghwan district and Alrowaik area leading to the cut-off of the main Marib – Seiyon road near Safer petroleum facility and consequently encircling Marib city. Hostilities including missile attacks on targets in the city will cause a major displacement from Marib to southern Governorates including Shabwah and Hadramot. An estimated 55,000 families ware estimated to be displaced from Marib City to neighboring southern Governorates.