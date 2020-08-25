Yemen
Yemen - Polio outbreak (WHO, UNICEF, Global Polio Eradication Initiative) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2020)
- A polio outbreak has been declared in Yemen following 15 reported cases of vaccine derived poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) in the first weeks of August 2020.
- The cases were detected in different districts of Sa’ada Governorate, in the north-west of the country. Children aged from 8 months to 13 years are affected. Significant challenges and delays in the shipment of stool samples from Yemen during the last two years have resulted in delayed detection.
- An outbreak response is being implemented by UNICEF and WHO in support of the local health authorities. Local impediments, including security, limit the application of internationally recommended protocol of house-to-house vaccination campaigns.