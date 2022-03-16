Yemen pledging conference: An outcome that will lead to loss of lives

Reaction by Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, on the outcome of the international pledging conference for Yemen:

“I am deeply disappointed that after all our warnings, world leaders pledged US$1.3 billion of the US$4.2 billion requested for Yemenis so desperately in need. More people are in need this year in Yemen than in 2021. More lives will be lost. More children will starve. More families will sleep outside. More communities will be without access to clean water. Yet somehow, we will have less money to support them. World leaders must not allow this to happen.

“The people of Yemen need the same level of support and solidarity that we’ve seen for the people of Ukraine. Especially as the crisis in Europe will dramatically impact Yemenis’ access to food and fuel, making an already dire situation even worse. We need to step up now to avoid thousands more dying from hunger.”

Notes to editors:

A record US$4.2 billion are needed this year for the humanitarian response to reach over 23.4 million people in need, according to the UN.

31,000 people are facing famine-like conditions in Yemen – by June 161,000 people will be at risk, according to the latest Integrated Food Phase Classification figures.

NRC in Yemen:

NRC has been working in Yemen since 2012. We work in 12 governorates and reach one million people through food aid, cash assistance, education, legal assistance, emergency shelter, and water and sanitation programmes.

