Yemen: playing without the worry of cholera

Imagine children running and playing, without having to worry about catching a potentially fatal disease. In most countries it seems the most normal thing, but not in Yemen.

The ongoing civil war has left its devastating effects on the country’s sewerage system. Even in Yemen’s temporary capital Aden, sewage has been flowing into people’s homes, exposing them to water-related diseases such as cholera, malaria, and typhoid.

The EU is helping UNICEF address this public health threat. In just 4 months, rapid response teams were able to restore the entire sewerage network of Al Saisaban, a poor neighbourhood of Aden. A perfect example of how quick impact humanitarian projects can transform a neighbourhood and improve the lives of a community and its children.

Video by @UNICEF All rights reserved. Licensed to the European Union under conditions.