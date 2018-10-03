Yemen: Passengers Transport Overview - Djibouti - Aden - Djibouti, September 2018

126 rotations with 2,560 passengers transported between Djibouti and Aden on behalf of 42 service users (14 UN agencies, 24 INGOs, 4 NNGOs), for an average rate of use of 43% (maximum capacity 25 passengers per leg/50 per voyage).

Thanks to the contributions received by Canada, CERF, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, WFP and the Logistics Cluster will be able to extend the service until the end of 2018.