05 Jun 2018

Yemen: Passengers Transport Overview - Djibouti - Aden - Djibouti, May 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (806.1 KB)

General Overview

  • 108 rotations with 2,440 passengers transported between Djibouti and Aden on behalf of 41 service users (14 UN agencies, 23 INGOs, 4 NNGOs), for an average use rate of 48% (maximum capacity 25 passengers per leg/50 per voyage).

• Thanks to the contributions received by Canada, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arabs Emirates, CERF and ECHO, WFP and the Logistics Cluster will be able to extend the service until the end of 2018.

