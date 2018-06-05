Yemen: Passengers Transport Overview - Djibouti - Aden - Djibouti, May 2018

General Overview

108 rotations with 2,440 passengers transported between Djibouti and Aden on behalf of 41 service users (14 UN agencies, 23 INGOs, 4 NNGOs), for an average use rate of 48% (maximum capacity 25 passengers per leg/50 per voyage).

• Thanks to the contributions received by Canada, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arabs Emirates, CERF and ECHO, WFP and the Logistics Cluster will be able to extend the service until the end of 2018.