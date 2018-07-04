Yemen: Passengers Transport Overview - Djibouti - Aden - Djibouti, June 2018

General overview

• 111 rotations with 2,493 passengers transported between Djibouti and Aden on behalf of 41 service users (14 UN agencies, 23 INGOs, 4 NNGOs), for an average use rate of 45% (maximum capacity 25 passengers per leg/50 per voyage).

• Thanks to the contributions received by Canada, ECHO, Germany, CERF and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, WFP and the Logistics Cluster will be able to extend the service until the end of 2018.