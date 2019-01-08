08 Jan 2019

Yemen: Passengers Transport Overview - Djibouti - Aden - Djibouti, December 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (839.24 KB)

Background

The Logistics Cluster coordinates and facilitates a weekly passenger movement between Djibouti and Aden on the WFP-chartered vessel, VOS Apollo, which is also used for emergency rescue and evacuation purposes. Standard Operating Procedures are available at: www.logcluster.org/document/yemen-passenger-sea-transport-sops-march-2018.

The VOS Apollo has a capacity of 600 mt, therefore it is also used to transport cargo from Djibouti to Aden on behalf of humanitarian organisations when the need arises. Standard Operating are available at http://www.logcluster.org/document/standard-operating-procedures-sops-dj....

Since May 2016, a regular schedule and booking system have been in place, with weekly rotations between Djibouti and Aden. The schedule allows passengers to easily connect with UNHAS flights between Djibouti and Sana’a.

