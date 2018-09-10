Yemen: Passengers Transport Overview - Djibouti - Aden - Djibouti, August 2018

General overview

• 121 rotations with 2,527 passengers transported between Djibouti and Aden on behalf of 42 service users (14 UN agencies, 24 INGOs, 4 NNGOs), for an average rate of use of 46% (maximum capacity 25 passengers per leg/50 per voyage).

• Thanks to the contributions received from DFID, Canada, ECHO, Germany, CERF and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, WFP and the Logistics Cluster will be able to extend the service until the end of 2018.