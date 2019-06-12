12 Jun 2019

Yemen: Parenting in a War Zone - The conflict in Yemen has a mounting cost to the lives of mothers and newborns

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.76 MB)

Highlights

More than four years of armed conflict in Yemen have served to worsen the situation of women and children at birth within a country that was already the poorest in the Middle East and one of the world’s most impoverished even before the war escalated early in 2015. For many, the conflict’s devastating toll on human life means that, as the world approaches the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), few have much to celebrate.

Today, Yemen’s brutal conflict continues to rob children of their right to life and, for the survivors, to the best healthcare possible. This includes prenatal and postnatal care for their mothers (CRC Article 24). One consequence of the war in Yemen is manifested as an evident attack on parenting.

Mothers and babies are amongst the most highly vulnerable in Yemen. Every two hours, one mother and six newborns die because of complications during pregnancy or birth.

Essential public services, including healthcare crucial to support mothers and childbirth, are on the brink of total collapse. Only 51 per cent of all health facilities are fully functional, and even these face severe shortages in medicines, equipment, and staff.

In a country profoundly affected by the humanitarian crisis, delivery of routine primary healthcare services has also been overshadowed by the urgency of responding to the cholera epidemic and starvation. This leaves pregnant women and newborns with limited access to a broader range of maternal and child health services, including antenatal and emergency obstetric and neonatal care.

According to accounts by women interviewed in an ongoing qualitative study on health services in Sana’a, Taiz and Aden, home births are also on the rise.

They reported that because families are getting poorer by the day, an increasing number of women are opting to have their babies at home, and only seek medical care if they experience complications.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.