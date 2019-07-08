Yemen: Over 460K cases of cholera registered to date this year

Recent flash flooding has accelerated the spread of cholera across Yemen, exacerbated by poor maintenance of waste management systems and lack of access to clean water for drinking or irrigation.

As of today, the cholera outbreak has reached over 460,000 suspected cases this year, including approximately 200,000 children. This exceeds the 380,000 total suspected cases in the whole of 2018. So far this year, 705 deaths have been recorded from suspected cholera – versus 75 deaths in the same period last year or nine times more.

