Yemen: Outlook for July-December 2019 Risk Overview - 31 July 2019
Purpose
The Yemen Risk Overview is a risk identification report published every six months outlining the main emerging risks in Yemen that might affect the current humanitarian situation 6 month forecast) It aims to inform the humanitarian community of possible changes in context and humanitarian needs in Yemen, in order to facilitate contingency planning, risk management, and response ACAPS regularly tracks these and other risks for Yemen and will publish alerts and updates as things change