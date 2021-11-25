Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (September 2021) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In September 2021, 118 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in all of Yemen’s 333 districts. Eight UN agencies were active in all districts, 44 international NGOs were active in 249 districts, and 66 national NGOs were active in 324 districts. The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) had the largest number of organizations – 55 implementing activities in 289 districts. The Health Cluster had the largest coverage – 41 organizations active in 323 districts. In other large cluster areas, 38 Protection Cluster partners worked in 263 districts, 32 Nutrition partners worked in 323 districts, and 28 WASH partners worked in 148 districts.