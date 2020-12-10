Yemen: Organizations Monthly Presence (September 2020) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In September 2020, 116 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in 331 out of 333 districts. 10 UN agencies were active in 330 districts, 33 international NGOs were active in 232 districts, and 73 national NGOs were active in 291 districts. The highest number of organizations were Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) - 43 worked in 261 districts, Protection partners – 40 organizations were active in 240 districts. In other large cluster areas, 37 health partners worked in 317 districts, 30 WASH partners worked in 108 districts; and 20 Shelter and None Food Items (NFI) partners worked in 68 districts.