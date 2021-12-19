Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (October 2021)

OVERVIEW

In October 2021, 128 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in all Yemen’s districts. 10 UN agencies were active in 333 districts, 42 international NGOs were active in 256 districts, and 76 national NGOs were active in 333 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) – 53 worked in 320 districts. The Protection Cluster had 48 organizations active in 333 districts. In other large cluster areas, 42 Health Cluster partners worked in 330 districts,32 Nutrition partners worked in 322 districts, and 30 WASH partners worked in 167 districts