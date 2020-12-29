Yemen: Organizations Monthly Presence (October 2020) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In October 2020, 109 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in all of Yemen’s 333 districts. Nine UN agencies were active in 331 districts, 32 international NGOs were active in 239 districts, and 68 national NGOs were active in 312 districts. The highest number of organizations worked on Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) projects – 45 worked in 286 districts. Forty protection cluster partners were active in 240 districts. In other large cluster areas, 37 health cluster partners worked in 314 districts, 31 WASH cluster partners worked in 103 districts; and 24 Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI) cluster partners worked in 81 districts.