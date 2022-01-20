Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (November 2021) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In November 2021, 129 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in all of Yemen’s districts. Eight UN agencies were active in 330 districts, 46 international NGOs were active in 226 districts, and 75 national NGOs were active in 311 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) – 56 worked in 288 districts. The Health Cluster had 43 organizations active in 324 districts. In other large cluster areas, 42 Protection Cluster partners worked in 228 districts, 35 WASH partners worked in 156 districts, and 26 Nutrition partners worked in 152 districts.