Yemen: Organizations Monthly Presence (November 2020)

OVERVIEW

In November 2020, 121 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in 332 out of 333 districts. 9 UN agencies were active in 332 districts, 34 international NGOs were active in 226 districts, and 78 national NGOs were active in 307 districts. The highest number of organizations were working with the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) - 45 were active in 238 districts. The second highest number were Protection Cluster partners - 43 organizations were active in 267 districts. In other large cluster areas, 37 health partners worked in 305 districts, 30 WASH partners worked in 111 districts; and 27 shelter and non-food items (NFI) partners worked in 91 districts.