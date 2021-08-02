Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (May 2021)

OVERVIEW

In May 2021, 107 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in 332 out of 333 districts. Eight UN agencies were active in 331 districts, 36 international NGOs were active in 207 districts, and 63 national NGOs were active in 303 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) - 49 worked in 247 districts - and the Health Cluster, which had 34 organizations active in 301 districts. In other large cluster areas, 34 Protection partners worked in 212 districts; 32 Nutrition partners worked in 318 districts; and 27 WASH partners worked in 148 districts.