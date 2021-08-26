Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (June 2021) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In June 2021, 102 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in all of Yemen’s 333 districts. Eight UN agencies were active in all districts, 36 international NGOs were active in 240 districts, and 58 national NGOs were active in 311 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) – 46 worked in 320 districts. The Protection Cluster had 35 organizations active in 248 districts. In other large cluster areas, 34 health partners worked in 307 districts, 32 nutrition partners worked in 318 districts, and 24 WASH partners worked in 154 districts.