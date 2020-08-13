Yemen: Organizations Monthly Presence (June 2020) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In June 2020, 98 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities across all of Yemen’s 333 districts. 10 UN agencies were active in 332 districts, 34 international NGOs were active in 231 districts, and 54 national NGOs were active in 308 districts. The highest number of organizations were Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) partners – 39 organizations were active in 274 districts. In other large cluster areas, 36 health partners worked in 316 districts; 32 nutrition partners worked in 313 districts; 35 protection partners worked in 229 districts; and 34 WASH partners worked in 83 districts.