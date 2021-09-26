Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (July 2021)

OVERVIEW

In July 2021, 95 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in 332 of Yemen's 333 districts. Eight UN agencies were active in 332 districts, 34 international NGOs were active in 215 districts, and 53 national NGOs were active in 318 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Protection Cluster – 42 worked in 247 districts. The Health Cluster had 40 organizations active in 300 districts. In other large cluster areas, 39 Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) partners worked in 285 districts, 16 Shelter partners worked in 172 districts, and 16 WASH partners worked in 134 districts.