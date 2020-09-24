Yemen: Organizations Monthly Presence (July 2020)

OVERVIEW

In July 2020, 105 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in 326 out of 333 districts . 10 UN agencies were active in 324 districts, 33 international NGOs were active in 221 districts, and 62 national NGOs were active in 278 districts. The highest number of organizations were Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) partners – 39 organizations were active in 208 districts. In other large cluster areas, 38 health partners worked in 250 districts; 34 protection partners worked in 197 districts; 26 WASH partners worked in 95 districts; and 21 nutrition partners worked in 277 districts.