Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (December 2020) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In December 2020, 123 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in 333 out of 333 districts. 10 UN agencies were active in 333 districts, 38 international NGOs were active in 248 districts, and 75 national NGOs were active in 296 districts. The highest number of organizations were Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) - 43 worked in 236 districts, Protection partners - 41 organizations were active in 257 districts. In other large cluster areas, 36 health partners worked in 265 districts, 32 Shelter and None-Food Items (NFI) partners worked in 208 districts; and 32 WASH partners worked in 134 districts