Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (August 2021)

OVERVIEW

In August 2021, 111 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in all Yemen’s districts. Eight UN agencies were active in 331 districts, 40 international NGOs were active in 255 districts, and 63 national NGOs were active in 322 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) – 43 worked in 326 districts. The Health Cluster had 41 organizations active in 330 districts. In other large cluster areas, 38 Protection Cluster partners worked in 246 districts, 29 Nutrition partners worked in 328 districts, and 29 WASH partners worked in 162 districts.