Yemen: Organizations Monthly Presence (August 2020) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In August 2020, 102 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities across all of Yemen’s 333 districts. 10 UN agencies were active in 331 districts, 33 international NGOs were active in 252 districts, and 59 national NGOs were active in 300 districts. The highest number of organizations were Health partners - 41 worked in 278 districts, Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) partners – 37 organizations were active in 282 districts. In other large cluster areas, 34 protection partners worked in 229 districts, 22 nutrition partners worked in 231 districts; and 28 WASH partners worked in 106 districts.