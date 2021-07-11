Yemen: Organizations' Monthly Presence (April 2021) [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In April 2021, 104 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in 332 out of 333 districts. 9 UN agencies were active in 329 districts, 34 international NGOs were active in 239 districts, and 61 national NGOs were active in 301 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) - 43 worked in 292 districts - and the Health Cluster, which had 33 organizations active in 278 districts. In other large cluster areas, 32 WASH partners worked in 126 districts, 31 Protection partners worked in 220 districts; 31 Nutrition partners worked in 313 districts; and 15 Shelter and None Food Items (NFI) partners worked in 37 districts.