Yemen: Organizations Monthly Presence April 2020

OVERVIEW

In April 2020, 111 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities across all of Yemen’s 333 districts. Eleven UN agencies were active in 331 districts, 29 international NGOs were active in 240 districts, and 71 national NGOs were active in 310 districts. The highest number of organizations were Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) partners – 44 organizations were active in 297 districts. In other large cluster areas, 38 health partners worked in 303 districts; 36 protection partners worked in 247 districts; 32 nutrition partners worked in 308 districts, and 30 Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) partners worked in 186 districts.