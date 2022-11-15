Yemen: Organization Monthly Presence September 2022

OVERVIEW

In September 2022, 123 aid organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) activities in all of Yemen’s 333 districts. Nine UN agencies implemented response activities in 333 districts, while 72 national NGOs were active in 300 districts, and 42 international NGOs in 238 districts.

Across response sectors, the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) has the largest number of organizations implementing activities, with 50 active in 280 districts. The Health and Protection clusters came second and third in terms of the number of implementing organizations, with 43 organizations active in 333 districts and 38 organizations active in 230 districts, respectively.

Over the same period, the Nutrition Cluster had 34 organizations implementing response activities in 328 districts, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster had 31 organizations implementing activities in 100 districts, and the Education Cluster had 29 organizations active in 42 districts.