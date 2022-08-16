Yemen: Organization Monthly Presence May 2022 [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In May 2022, 114 organizations implemented activities outlined in the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan in all Yemen’s districts. In 333 districts, 10 UN agencies were active, while 42 international NGOs in 227 districts and 62 national NGOs in 306 districts. The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) has the largest number of organizations, with 42 active in 271 districts. The Health Cluster had 39 organizations active in 332 districts. Other clusters, which have a large number of organizations, included the Protection Cluster with 39 organizations in 230 districts, the Nutrition Cluster with 36 organizations in 329 districts and the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster with 27 organizations in 109 districts.