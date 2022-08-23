Yemen: Organization Monthly Presence June 2022 [EN/AR]

OVERVIEW

In June 2022, 111 organizations implemented activities outlined in the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan in all Yemen’s districts. In 331 districts, 10 UN agencies were active, while 36 international NGOs in 223 districts and 65 national NGOs in 295 districts.

The Protection Cluster has the largest number of organizations, with 45 active in 229 districts. The Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) had 43 organizations active in 245 districts. Other clusters, which have a large number of organizations, included the Health Cluster with 39 organizations in 327 districts, the The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster with 33 organizations in 156 districts, and the Nutrition Cluster with 23 organizations in 274 districts.