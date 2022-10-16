Yemen: Organization Monthly Presence July 2022

OVERVIEW

In July 2022, 117 aid organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) activities in all of Yemen’s 333 districts. Nine UN agencies implemented response activities in 333 districts, while 72 national NGOs were active in 288 districts, and 36 international NGOs in 236 districts. Across response sectors, the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) has the largest number of organizations implementing activities, with 40 active in 254 districts. The Protection and Health clusters came second and third in terms of the number of implementing organizations, with 43 organizations active in 229 districts and 40 organizations active in 333 districts, respectively. Over the same period, the Nutrition Cluster had 36 organizations implementing response activities in 328 districts, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster had 24 organizations active in 118 districts, and the Education Cluster had 21 organizations implementing activities in 71 districts.