Yemen: Organization Monthly Presence April 2022

OVERVIEW

From January to April 2022, 159 organizations implemented Humanitarian Response Plan activities in all Yemen’s districts. 10 UN agencies were active in 333 districts, 50 international NGOs in 266 districts, and 99 national NGOs in 322 districts. The highest number of organizations were from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) – 84 worked in 332 districts. The WASH Cluster had 49 organizations active in 213 districts. In other large cluster areas, 46 Health Cluster partners implemented activities in 333 districts, 45 Protection partners implemented activities in 268 districts and 43 Nutrition partners in 330 districts.