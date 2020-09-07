Yemen: Ongoing conflict and risks due to lack of fuel (DG ECHO, UN, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2020)

Fighting continues at high intensity on the main frontlines, especially in Marib, Bayda and Hodeida. Pro-Houthis advances to Marib were slowed down by heavy airstrike counter offensive and huge losses. Civilians and civilian assets continue to be targeted as frontlines move: 18 civilian casualties across 10 governorates and 1,500 families displaced in Marib alone.

DG ECHO partners supported Rapid Response Mechanism teams to register newly displaced and deliver emergency assistance.

Effects of fuel shortage continues to impact northern Yemen while authorities attempt to politicize the issue. Houthi Minister of Transport announced the closure of Sana’a airport to aid flights operated by the UN and international humanitarian groups in the coming days as it has run out of fuel, and the Ministry of Health warned that all health facilities could come to a halt due to ongoing fuel shortages.