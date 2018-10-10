10 Oct 2018

Yemen, Oman - Tropical cyclone LUBAN update (GDACS, JTWC, RSMC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Oct 2018 View Original

  • Tropical cyclone LUBAN continued moving north-west over the West Central Arabian Sea. On 10 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located 644 km south-east from the city of Salalah (Oman) and it had maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (equivalent to Category 1 in the Saffir Simpson Scale).

  • Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to keep moving north-west over the Gulf of Aden toward the north-eastern parts of Yemen slightly strengthening. Heavy rain and strong wind may affect south-west Oman and north-east Yemen

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.