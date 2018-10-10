Yemen, Oman - Tropical cyclone LUBAN update (GDACS, JTWC, RSMC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2018)
Tropical cyclone LUBAN continued moving north-west over the West Central Arabian Sea. On 10 October at 0.00 UTC its centre was located 644 km south-east from the city of Salalah (Oman) and it had maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (equivalent to Category 1 in the Saffir Simpson Scale).
Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to keep moving north-west over the Gulf of Aden toward the north-eastern parts of Yemen slightly strengthening. Heavy rain and strong wind may affect south-west Oman and north-east Yemen