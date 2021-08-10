Yemen Nutrition Cluster Performance Monitoring Final Report 2020

Introduction

The nutrition cluster approach was adopted in Yemen in August 2009, immediately after the break-out of the sixth war between government forces and the Houthis in Sa’ada governorate in northern Yemen. Since then Yemen has continued to face complex emergencies that are largely conflict-generated and in part aggravated by civil unrest and political instability. The Nutrition Cluster has actively provided support. Following the escalation of the conflict in March 2015, a Level 3 system-wide emergency was declared in Yemen, which is still in place. The vision of the nutrition cluster is to safeguard and improve the nutrition status of emergency affected populations by ensuring an appropriate response that is predictable, timely, and effective and at scale. The primary purpose of the nutrition cluster is to support and strengthen a coordinated multi-sectoral approach in nutrition in emergencies strategic planning, situation analysis and response.

The nutrition cluster responses are implemented in complex context compounded with conflict, limited access and movement restrictions in some of the areas, COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, food insecurity and stretched health services, challenging engagement with some of the stakeholders, challenges in monitoring and reporting on various nutrition responses.

The Nutrition cluster coordination mechanisms is currently established at national level, with five sub national clusters at the zonal level in Hodeidah, Ibb, Aden, Saada, and Sanaa. The Cluster is co-chaired by the MoPHP and UNICEF and consists of 43 partners. A Strategic Advisory group provides strategic directions to the Cluster, while three technical groups (Community Management of Acute Malnutrition-CMAM Working Group, Infant and Young and Young Child Feeding-IYCF Working Group, and Nutrition Information Technical Working Group-(NITWG) has been established to support partners in CMAM, IYCF, Assessments and data analysis, respectively, as well as the technical committee for the SMART assessments, chaired by CSO.