Yemen Nutrition Cluster Bulletin, Issue 9: Oct-Dec 2019

Overview of Nutrition Cluster Performance in 2019

At the end of 2019, the nutrition cluster comprised of 43 partners ( 4 UN agencies , 2 government, 20 international NGOs, and 17 local NGOs ) that collectively recorded significant achievements that included:

• Outpatient therapeutic feeding program (OTP) was scaled up from 329 in 2018 to 332 districts in 2019.

Similarly, the number of districts with TSFP increased to 290 by the end of 2019 from 276 in 2018.

Meanwhile, the geographical coverage of OTP increased by 8.6 % to 3934 sites representing 89% of the health facility, while that of TSFP was maintained at 3,082 sites accounting for 74% of the health facilities in the 295 prioritized districts.

• The number of children with severe acute malnutrition admitted in OTPs sites reached 357,224 representing 111% of the 2019 annual target.

• Moreover, 19,025 cases ( 5.3% of the total SAM cases) suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) with complication were treated in Therapeutic Feeding Centers (TFCs) partly due to limited access and insufficient coverage. The above coverage represented 89% of the 2019 target.

• Targeted supplementary Feeding Program (TSFP), enrolled a total of 639,794 moderately acute malnourished (MAM) under-five children cases representing 68% of the 2019 annual target. The corresponding figure for PLW was 645,978 representing 101% of the annual target.

• Performance on preventive interventions were also improved. The number of under-five children (6-59 mo) reached with micronutrient supplementation reached 1,607,551 representing 56% of the annual target which was twice the number reached in 2018.

Vitamin A supplementation was provided to a total of 2,624,294 under-five children representing 61% of the annual target mainly through national campaign organized by MOPHP in collaboration with UNICEF and partners.

• Meanwhile, 838,798 children and 898,306 pregnant and lactating women were enrolled in blanket supplementary feeding program (BSFP) representing 122% and 126% of the annual target respectively .

• Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling that include exclusive breast feeding in the first 6 months, and supplementary feedings for children under two years was provided to 2,937,139 pregnant and lactating women and care givers.

• With respect to capacity building, a total of 10,945 health workers, community health volunteers and midwives were trained on basic nutrition package on CMAM, IYCF and TFCs.

• Finally, SMART Surveys were conducted in 11 governorates (21 strata/livelihood surveys). Based on WHO severity classification, the nutrition situation improved in 4, deteriorated in 8 and remained in same level in 9 strata surveys.