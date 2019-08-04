04 Aug 2019

Yemen Nutrition Cluster Bulletin, Issue 8: Jan-Mar 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.54 MB)

Highlights

  • By the end of March, the nutrition cluster comprised of 34 partners ( 4 UN agencies, 1 government, 15 international NGOs, and 14 local NGOs ) that provided nutrition services/ responses (OTP, TSFP, BSFP, IYCF etc) through different nutrition modalities such as Static, outreach and Mobile teams.

  • By the end of March 2019, a total of 87,198 severely malnourished children were admitted in 3,711 Outpatient therapeutic feeding program (OTP) sites that provided nutrition services in 332 districts out of 333 districts. No OTP services in Midi district in Hajjah governorate due to conflict/insecurity situation and lack of access.

  • By the end of March 2019, 85 Therapeutic Feeding Programmes (TFC) Provided nutrition services to 2,683 under-five children with severe acute malnutrition with complication.

  • By the end of March 2019, a total of 148,466 moderately malnourished children were admitted in 3,011 Target Supplementary Feeding Programme (TSFP) sites that provided nutrition services to children under five and pregnant and lactating women in 288 districts out of 295 prioritized districts. The corresponding figure for pregnant and lactating women was 170,124.

  • By the end of March 2019, a total of 698,058 mothers and care takers were reached with IYCF counselling in 1,138 infant and young child feeding (IYCF) corners in 215 districts either at the health facilities, CMWs or Community Health Volunteers platforms.

  • By the end of March 2019, Blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) reached 537,849 beneficiaries ( 248,808 child under two years, and 289,041 Pregnant and lactating women) in 138 districts.

  • By the end of March 2019, micronutrient services were provided in 254 districts reaching a total of 403,557 children below the age of five years .

  • By the end of March 2019, a total of 559,023 pregnant and lactating women were supplemented with iron folic acid in 245 districts. Meanwhile 1,117,135 Children and pregnant and lactating women screened for acutely malnutrition.

