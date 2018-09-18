Yemen Nutrition Cluster Advocacy Strategy 2018-2020

1. Advocacy vision and rationale

The nutrition cluster approach was adopted in Yemen in 2009. Since then, Yemen has continued to face complex emergencies with the Nutrition Cluster being constantly active. Following the escalation of the conflict in March 2015, a Level 3 system-wide emergency was declared in Yemen, which is still in place.

The Nutrition Cluster in Yemen aims to contribute to the reduction of the risk of excessive mortality and morbidity by improving the nutritional status of emergency affected populations ensuring an appropriate response that is predictable, timely, effective and at scale. The primary purpose of the Nutrition Cluster is to support and strengthen a coordinated multi-sectoral approach in nutrition in emergencies, including strategic planning, situation analysis and response.

Advocacy is among the Cluster Core Functions to support the achievement of its nutrition objectives in Yemen. The Nutrition Cluster Advocacy Strategy 2018-2020 contributes to Nutrition Cluster YHRP Objectives and it is intended to guide the Nutrition Cluster advocacy work in Yemen identifying key areas of concern for common action for Nutrition Cluster partners, avoiding conflicting priorities and proposing clear and unified solutions to political authorities and institutions to influence technical, policy and financial frameworks for increased nutritional impact.

The Yemen Nutrition Cluster Advocacy Strategy focuses on technical/operational advocacy at ministerial level for the implementation and scaling up of nutrition interventions to support the Cluster mission objectives. Yet, through the implementation of the Advocacy Strategy the Nutrition Cluster partners will also support and contribute content and positioning to inform high-level advocacy on common challenges for humanitarian response in Yemen beyond the mandate of each individual cluster currently being addressed through high-level advocacy lead by the Humanitarian and Communication Network (chaired by OCHA).

The Advocacy Strategy has been developed following a participatory approach, including desk review, one-to-one interviews, an online advocacy survey to cluster partners and an Advocacy Workshop to ensure it reflects the views of cluster partners and it is relevant to their work and priorities