27 Nov 2019

Yemen: NRC's reaction to Saudi-led coalition's move to open Sana'a airport for medical patients

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 27 Nov 2019

"For the last three years the Sana'a airport closure has been a death sentence for thousands of women, children and men who died prematurely because they were unable to get treatment abroad. Today's move comes too late for them, but will hopefully save the lives of other Yemenis caught in the conflict and with no available treatment in the country."

"We hope all warring parties and their sponsors seize this moment to turn the tide against this war. The blockade must end: restrictions on humanitarian goods, commercial imports of food, fuel and medicine, and the closure of sea ports, have thrown Yemen down a dark valley of intolerable suffering. Over 10 million people are on the brink of starvation. The conflict needs to end so that millions of families can start rebuilding their lives." -- Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council

Press contact

Karl Schembri, +962790220159, karl.schembri@nrc.no

NRC multimedia for free use and distribution

Photo gallery about the impact of Sana'a airport's closure: https://nrc.smugmug.com/Country-Programmes/Yemen/2019/n-dbGkmB/Sanaa-Air... -closure-2019/

B-roll of Sana'a airport and medical patients who died: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/26444elfk8hvytc/AAAQCfSRLdocyUmf6XnYC878a?dl=0

Karl Schembri
Regional Media Adviser in the Middle East
Mobile +962 (0) 7902 20159
e-mail: karl.schembri@nrc.no

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.