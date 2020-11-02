YEMEN mVAM Bulletin no.54 (July-August-September 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

Against the increase in food prices, deterioration in incomes and livelihoods, rising conflict and the reduction in humanitarian assistance, more households were unable to consume their minimum food needs during June-September 2020, compared to the beginning of 2020. The share of households with poor food consumption - severe deprivation - increased to 15 percent in September, compared to 10 percent in May and 13 percent in August 2020. This is the highest rate recorded throughout 2020 and 2019; converging to 2018-crisis level of 17 percent.

In five governorates, the share of households with poor food consumption has already reached or crossed the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) critical threshold, affecting 20 percent or more of households (Lahj, Raymah, Al Jawf , Shabwa and Al Dali), while five other governorates were clustered just underneath the IPC threshold (Amran, Al Baydah, Dhamar, Sana’a and Ibb).

Displaced households (IDPs) continue to show high prevalence of inadequate food consumption. In September, 43 percent of displaced households were unable to meet their minimum food needs. This rate increases further to 45.3 percent amongst non-assisted IDPs. A number of governorates witnessed high influx of displaced population during September, including Sana’a and Lahj. Severe deprivation (poor FCG) soared amongst IDPs in both governorates compared to August, from 14 percent to 27 percent in Sana’a, and from 30 percent to 39 percent in Lahj). IDPs in Al Jawf, Al Bayda, Ad Dali’ and Raymah also show high prevalence of poor food consumption. The cost of the Minimum Food Basket (MFB) has increased remarkably during the first half of September to exceed the 2018 level crises benchmark by 23 percent to reach YER 6,755/person/month in areas under the control of the internationally Recognized Government of Yemen (IRG). High food prices contributed to households employing different food coping strategies like shifting to less preferred and cheaper food or limiting the size of the portion of the meal adopted by around 70 percent and of the surveyed households.